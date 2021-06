Marchessault produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

After a five-game point drought, Marchessault has picked up an assist in each of the last two contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to three points, 33 shots on net, eight PIM, 32 hits and an even plus-minus rating in nine playoff outings overall.