Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: May return Tuesday

Marchessault skated on the top line during Monday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Marchessault has often skated on the top line during practice lately, but he's missed the last five games with a nagging injury. Coach Gerard Gallant said the team will make a decision on his status for Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres following morning skate. Marchessault has racked up 15 goals and 16 assists over 43 contests this year.