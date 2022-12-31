Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
