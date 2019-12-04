Play

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Natural hat trick in win

Marchessault scored three goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The 28-year-old winger recorded a natural hat trick, potting all three of his goals within a nine-minute stretch during the third period, and his final tally with the man advantage wound up as the game-winner. Marchessault hasn't found the back of the net in eight games before his eruption, and on the year he now has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games.

