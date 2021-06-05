Marchessault scored a goal, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Pressure paid off for the Golden Knights in the form of Marchessault's equalizer at 14:42 of the third period. The 30-year-old winger is up to four points in 10 playoff contests, although he's gotten on the scoresheet in all three games versus the Avalanche. He's added 34 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-2 rating in the postseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Manages helper Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sends assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks team's scoring funk•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Seals win in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots goal in loss•