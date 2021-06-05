Marchessault scored a goal, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Pressure paid off for the Golden Knights in the form of Marchessault's equalizer at 14:42 of the third period. The 30-year-old winger is up to four points in 10 playoff contests, although he's gotten on the scoresheet in all three games versus the Avalanche. He's added 34 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-2 rating in the postseason.