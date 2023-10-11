Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Marchessault got a slight touch on Brandon Tanev's attempted pass, deflecting the puck just past the post for the Golden Knights' second goal. It's one of the easiest tallies Marchessault will score all season. The 32-year-old winger has scored no fewer than 18 goals in any of his first six seasons with Vegas, and that low mark came in the 56-game 2020-21 campaign. Look for Marchessault to routinely feature in a top-six role with power-play time in 2023-24.