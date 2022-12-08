Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Marchessault's second-period marker tied the game at 1-1. He's scored in three straight games, and two of his three goals in that span have come on the power play. For the season, the veteran winger has 11 tallies, 21 points (eight on the power play), 94 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating through 28 outings.