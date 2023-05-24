Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Marchessault struck just 1:11 into the contest, and his tally stood as the game-winner. The winger has scored seven times and added four assists over his last seven games. He's up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-11 rating through 14 playoff outings while thriving on the Golden Knights' top line.