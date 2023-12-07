Marchessault scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Marchessault has three goals and an assist over his last three games. He's earned three of those four points on the power play, which has helped Vegas find its way on offense again. The 32-year-old winger is up to 12 tallies, 18 points (seven on the power play), 87 shots on net, 25 hits, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings. Marchessault should continue to see top-six minutes as a solid secondary scorer.