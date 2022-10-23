Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Marchessault continues to pile up goals early in the year -- he's scored five times in six contests. The winger's tally tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. He's added one assist, 21 shots, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating this season. As long as he sticks with the top power-play unit, he should continue to have plenty of chances to generate offense.