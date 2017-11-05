Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Nine points in last seven games

Marchessault's three-point performance Saturday in a 5-4 win over Ottawa gives him nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last seven games.

With that, Marchessault has nine points in 10 games this season. Looks like that 30-goal, 51-point season last year wasn't a fluke after all -- this guy can create offense.

