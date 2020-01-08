Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: No-go versus Penguins
Marchessault (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Marchessault was deemed a game-time decision, but he'll miss his third straight game. The 29-year-old worked on the first line during Tuesday's practice, so he's in a good position to return for Thursday's matchup versus the Kings.
