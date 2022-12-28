Marchessault (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Kings, Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now reports.
Marchessault will miss his second straight game with the injury. In his absence, Phil Kessel figures to see more minutes at even strength and on the power play. Marchessault's next chance to play is Wednesday in Anaheim.
