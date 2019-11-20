Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Notches assist in win

Marchessault recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Marchessault helped out on Cody Eakin's empty-net goal, finding Max Pacioretty as the middleman on the play. Marchessault has two goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. The 28-year-old is up to 16 points, 39 hits and 75 shots on goal in 23 contests overall this year.