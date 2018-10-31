Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Notches power-play helper in loss
Marchessault tallied a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-1 road loss to Nashville.
Marchessault now has 12 points in as many games, good for the team lead on The Strip. The 27-year-old is one of Vegas' most skilled offensive talents and must remain in your lineup, even if his team's collective struggles continue.
