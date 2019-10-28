Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Offers power-play assist
Marchessault recorded a power-play helper and six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Marchessault combined with linemates Reilly Smith and goal-scorer William Karlsson to extend the lead to 4-1 in the second period. The Quebec native has started slow in 2019-20, with Sunday's helper being just his seventh point in 13 games. Marchessault has added 49 shots on goal and 22 hits. He won't keep shooting 4.1 percent all season. The 28-year-old is also a volume shooter, so when he finds his scoring touch again, expect the goals to come in bunches.
