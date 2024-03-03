Marchessault notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Marchessault has four goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 33-year-old has stepped up as a leader on offense with Jack Eichel (knee) and Mark Stone (upper body) sidelined, though Eichel is targeting a return Monday in Columbus. Marchessault should still feature heavily in the offense down the stretch. He's at 53 points, 205 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-2 rating through 61 appearances.