Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: On verge of activation

Marchessault (lower body) potentially could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Blackhawks, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Marchessault -- who evolved into a full-time player with the Panthers last season and racked up 30 goals and 21 assists in 75 games -- has reportedly practiced for two consecutive days, albeit in a non-contact jersey. He'll obviously need to show that he can withstand hits before returning, but it's worth noting that he's said to be closer to rejoining game action than teammate Erik Haula, who's dealing with a lower-body injury of his own and was hurt in the same Oct. 13 contest against Detroit, which remarkably happens to be Vegas's only loss through the franchise's first seven games.