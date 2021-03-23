Marchessault scored a goal on a game-high seven shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Marchessault opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period. He also had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's power-play tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists in 13 games in March. The Quebec native is up to 23 points, 93 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 30 contests this year.