Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Marchessault has five goals and five assists over his last nine outings. The winger looked good with Jack Eichel on Saturday -- they assisted on each other's goals while leading the charge from the top line. Marchessault has 24 tallies, 52 points, 206 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-2 rating through 67 contests this season.