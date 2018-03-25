Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: One point shy of 70 so far

Marchessault scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

His point streak now stands at four games (two goals, two assists). Marchessault's career year in 2016-17 was surpassed a long time ago and the undrafted pivot is now just one point shy of the 70-point mark. We're rooting for him to continue this run and perhaps get close to the 80-point plateau.