Marchessault scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Marchessault's third tally was ultimately all Vegas needed to get the win. The 29-year-old forward has eight points, 24 hits and 28 shots on goal through nine playoff games. His physicality and a top-six role with ample power-play time (2:46 per game entering Sunday) makes Marchessault a solid option for DFS managers.