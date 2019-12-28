Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Opens scoring in loss

Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Marchessault tallied at 4:55 of the second period, but the Ducks would score the next four goals before the Golden Knights could strike again. With goals in four of his last six games, Marchessault is hot in December. He's up to 28 points (13 scores, 15 helpers), 141 shots on goal and 71 hits in 41 contests this season.