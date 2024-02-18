Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board first, but his goal was all they could muster against Spencer Martin. This was Marchessault's third straight game with a goal, and he's scored 11 times over his last 11 contests. For the season, the winger is up to 28 tallies, 44 points, 187 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-2 rating through 54 appearances.