Marchessault (undisclosed) will not be available for Friday's game against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Marchessault was a late scratch for Friday's contest and it's unclear what he's dealing with or how severe it may be. Until another update is available, he'll be considered questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes. The 30-year-old has 37 points in 48 games this season.