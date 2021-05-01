Marchessault (undisclosed) will not be available for Friday's game against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Marchessault was a late scratch for Friday's contest and it's unclear what he's dealing with or how severe it may be. Until another update is available, he'll be considered questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes. The 30-year-old has 37 points in 48 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Fills empty cage•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tacks on assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Explodes with four points•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Records pair of points Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in blowout win•