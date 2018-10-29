Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Penalty shot hero
Marchessault scored on a penalty shot in overtime Sunday, allowing the Golden Knights to skate off with a 4-3 win over the visiting Senators.
In a desperate attempt to thwart a breakaway in an overtime sequence, Ottawa forward Mark Stone lifted the lumber up high in the direction of Marchessault, who ended up winning the game anyway by converting his first career penalty shot. Marchessault accounted for a whopping eight of 53 shots from Vegas in this thrilling cross-conference clash, so between the heavy volume of shots and his late-game heroics, the top-line, power-play winger basically ended up as a must-have skater on Sunday evening's DFS tournament slate.
