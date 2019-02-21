Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up apple in narrow loss

Marchessault collected an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The top-line winger has dropped box-score goose eggs in 12 of 20 games this calendar year, but he continues to meet value in plenty of DFS setups thanks to his heavy shot volume. Marchessault already has 226 shots in 62 games, putting him on track for a career-high 299 of those this season.