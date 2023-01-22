Marchessault logged an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
Marchessault has only gotten on the scoresheet on Saturdays in January -- he has a goal and two helpers through six outings this month. The 32-year-old winger set up a Nicolas Roy goal in the first period. Marchessault's downturn on offense has coincided with a team-wide slump, but he's too talented to stay quiet for long. He reached the 30-point mark Saturday with 15 goals and 15 helpers through 41 contests, to go with 139 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-4 rating.
