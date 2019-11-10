Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up helper

Marchessault recorded a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

This was a simple one-timer feed from Marchessault that Reilly Smith crushed from slot, leaving Capitals goalie Braden Holtby shaking his head in bewilderment. Vegas needs Marchessault to stay hot, as his early returns leave a lot to be desired. In fact, his points-per-game average (0.61) is the lowest it's been since he qualified as a rookie with the Lightning in 2015-16. Still, there's no questioning Marchessault's talent, so ride the tide if you can.