Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up helper
Marchessault recorded a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
This was a simple one-timer feed from Marchessault that Reilly Smith crushed from slot, leaving Capitals goalie Braden Holtby shaking his head in bewilderment. Vegas needs Marchessault to stay hot, as his early returns leave a lot to be desired. In fact, his points-per-game average (0.61) is the lowest it's been since he qualified as a rookie with the Lightning in 2015-16. Still, there's no questioning Marchessault's talent, so ride the tide if you can.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Wrangles helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Offers power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Finds goal column in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies assist•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Rakes in power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.