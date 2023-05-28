Marchessault registered two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Marchessault had the secondary assist on both of Vegas' tallies. The 32-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last nine contests, picking up the pace after a quiet start to the postseason. Overall, he has eight goals, seven helpers, 60 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-12 rating in 16 appearances. He's done his best work on the top line with Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev.