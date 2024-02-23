Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Marchessault set up a William Karlsson tally in the second period and scored one of his own in the third. This was his first multi-point effort since his Jan. 26 hat trick versus the Rangers. The 33-year-old winger is up to 29 goals, 17 assists, 194 shots on net, 69 hits, 26 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 57 appearances. Marchessault has been fairly steady in 2024, and he'll be leaned on for offense while Mark Stone (upper body) is out.