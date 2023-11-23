Marchessault registered an assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Marchessault got the puck to Jack Eichel, who did most of the heavy lifting on the Golden Knights' game-winner. With three goals and two helpers over his last four games, Marchessault has his offense back on track after a slump in the middle of the month. He's at 14 points, 64 shots, 20 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests overall.
