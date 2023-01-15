Marchessault notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Marchessault has produced a goal, an assist, 11 shots and a minus-3 rating over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He helped out on a William Karlsson tally in the second period Saturday. Marchessault has 29 points, 132 shots, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating through 38 contests overall as a steady scoring threat in a top-six role.