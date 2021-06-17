Marchessault posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.

Marchessault set up Alex Pietrangelo at the top of the right faceoff circle for the latter's second goal of the contest at 14:46 of the third period. The 30-year-old Marchessault is up to nine points, 45 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-7 rating in 15 playoff contests. He should continue to get looks on offense while working in a second-line role.