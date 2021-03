Marchessault notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault set up Reilly Smith for an insurance tally in the third period. The assist gave Marchessault a goal and two helpers in his last three outings. The 30-year-old forward has 16 points, 55 shots on net, 24 PIM and 18 hits in 21 appearances in a top-six role.