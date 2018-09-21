Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts four points in preseason rout
Marchessault struck for two goals and two assists Thursday in a road win over Los Angeles' split-squad team.
It was a split-squad game for L.A., but Marchessault was going against the Kings' better players at the Staples Center, making this performance even more impressive. Given that all four points came with Jonathan Quick in the net, this was a strong showing that suggests he'll be ready to pick up where he left off last year once the games count.
