Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts hat trick
Marchessault recorded a hat trick in a 7-3 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.
The 28-year-old was probably due for a big night like this one. He came into Saturday with a shooting percentage 3.0 percent below his career norm, but it jumped from 7.9 to 9.3 percent with three goals on four shots Saturday. Marchessault has 17 goals and 34 points in 50 games this season. He's on pace to match his 27 goals from 2017-18, and Marchessault still has more room for improvement in his shooting percentage.
