Marchessault logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Marchessault reached the 10-assist mark for the season by helping out on Mark Stone's second-period goal. The 33-year-old Marchessault has 13 points over 12 outings in December. He's up to 27 points (11 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-2 rating through 36 appearances this season. He remains a fixture in the top six and on the first power-play unit.