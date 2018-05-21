Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts six shots
Marchessault recorded six shots on goal in a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Sunday. The Golden Knights beat the Jets in the Western Conference Final in five games.
The 27-year-old was already averaging an average 4.14 shots on net per contest this postseason, and that will only rise after Sunday. Even after not registering a point in Game 5 versus the Jets, Marchessault still has eight goals and 18 points in 15 playoff games. He's a major reason why the Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.
