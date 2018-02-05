Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts two helpers in win
Marchessault recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.
The 27-year-old faced the daunting task of living up to last season's performance, but Marchessault has done a pretty good job of that. Last season, he scored 30 goals behind a career-best 15.5 shooting percentage. Despite that shooting percentage being down 5.0 percent, he is within striking distance of 30 goals (at 18 goals) and he already has a new career best of 52 points with about 30 games to go. Marchessault is going to set new marks in shots on goal, ice time and plus-minus too. Even if he doesn't hit 30 goals again, Marchessault is having a better overall fantasy season.
