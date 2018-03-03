Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts two points in loss
Marchessault dished out a pair of helpers in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
The 27-year-old forward leads his Golden Knights with 43 assists and 65 points on the season. He also has an active five-game scoring streak, grabbing six assists and seven points in the process. Marchessault continues to be a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners during his best season to date.
