Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts two points in loss

Marchessault dished out a pair of helpers in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Friday.

The 27-year-old forward leads his Golden Knights with 43 assists and 65 points on the season. He also has an active five-game scoring streak, grabbing six assists and seven points in the process. Marchessault continues to be a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners during his best season to date.

