Marchessault scored three times in the second period as the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers 5-2 on Sunday.
Despite scoring 28 goals in 76 games this season, Marchessault has been relatively quiet this postseason. He scored two goals in Game 3 against Edmonton, but that is the only game he had scored in this postseason. However, after Sunday's hat trick, he has five goals and three assists in his last four games. It could be a turning point as he builds momentum heading into the Western Conference Final.
