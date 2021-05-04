Marchessault scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 5-3 lead with his second-period tally, but that was the extent of the visitors' offense. The 30-year-old forward reached the 40-point mark (16 goals, 24 helpers) in 50 contests this season. He's added 157 shots on net, 39 PIM and a plus-17 rating while mainly working in a second-line role.