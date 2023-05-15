Marchessault scored three times in the second period as the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers with a 5-2 win in Game 6 on Sunday.

Despite scoring 28 goals in 76 games this season, Marchessault had been relatively quiet this postseason. His two goals in Game 3 against Edmonton were his only tallies of the playoffs prior to Sunday. However, Sunday's hat trick gave Marchessault five goals and three assists in his last four games, so he's heating up heading into the Western Conference Final.