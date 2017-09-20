Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots power-play goal
Marchessault solved Spencer Martin early in the first period Tuesday, scoring a power-play goal in a 4-1 preseason victory over Colorado.
After raking in 30 goals a season ago for the Panthers, Marchessault was finally able to score his first as a Golden Knight, albeit a preseason goal. As we await for coach Gerard Gallant to finalize the forward lines, Machessault's goal-scoring ability gives him an excellent case to appear on the first power-play line when the season kicks off in October. However, both left wingers Erik Haula and David Perron logged similar even-strength minutes, and we'll await to see what line Marchessault is placed on for five-on-five play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Taking goal-scoring skills to Vegas•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Available for Vegas to pounce•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores 30th goal of campaign•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Snipes natural hat trick•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice to hit 25-goal mark•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Two goals in blowout win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...