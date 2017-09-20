Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots power-play goal

Marchessault solved Spencer Martin early in the first period Tuesday, scoring a power-play goal in a 4-1 preseason victory over Colorado.

After raking in 30 goals a season ago for the Panthers, Marchessault was finally able to score his first as a Golden Knight, albeit a preseason goal. As we await for coach Gerard Gallant to finalize the forward lines, Machessault's goal-scoring ability gives him an excellent case to appear on the first power-play line when the season kicks off in October. However, both left wingers Erik Haula and David Perron logged similar even-strength minutes, and we'll await to see what line Marchessault is placed on for five-on-five play.