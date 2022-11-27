Marchessault scored a goal on four shots and added a fighting major in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Marchessault fought Conor Garland, making up an unlikely sparring match between wingers more known for offense. Later in the third period. Marchessault tallied Vegas' lone goal to prevent a Spencer Martin shutout. This was the winger's first goal in the last six games, but he's picked up four helpers in that span. The 31-year-old is up to eight tallies, nine helpers, 78 shots on net, 32 hits and nine PIM through 23 contests.