Marchessault recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Marchessault set up William Karlsson at 15:15 to help restore the Golden Knights' lead at 3-2. In his last five games, Marchessault has a goal and four helpers. The 30-year-old forward is up to 21 points, 78 shots, 31 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 contests. He's on pace to exceed the 40-point threshold in 2020-21.