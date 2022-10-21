Marchessault scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Marchessault has picked up multiple points in two of the last three games. He helped out on a William Karlsson goal before scoring an empty-netter in this contest. For the season, Marchessault has four goals, one assist, a plus-3 rating, 18 shots on net and nine hits through five outings.