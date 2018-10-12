Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Producing despite team's struggles

Marchessault dished out two helpers in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Vegas is off to a 1-4-0 start, but Marchessault isn't to blame for those struggles, as he has six points through five games. Look for him to hover around a point-per-game pace once again after finishing with 75 points in 77 appearances during the Golden Knights' inaugural season.

