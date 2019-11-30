Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Productive showing
Marchessault earned a power-play assist and a shootout goal Friday in a 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Marchessault set the stage for Alex Tuch's second-period tally, and both players actually managed to beat Darcy Kuemper in the skills competition to give Vegas a much-needed divisional win. Still, with just five goals and 12 assists through 28 games, Marchessault is well off his 0.72 points-per-game pace from the 2017-18 campaign; a dismal shooting percentage of 5.3 is certainly not helping matters.
