Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Productive showing

Marchessault earned a power-play assist and a shootout goal Friday in a 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault set the stage for Alex Tuch's second-period tally, and both players actually managed to beat Darcy Kuemper in the skills competition to give Vegas a much-needed divisional win. Still, with just five goals and 12 assists through 28 games, Marchessault is well off his 0.72 points-per-game pace from the 2017-18 campaign; a dismal shooting percentage of 5.3 is certainly not helping matters.